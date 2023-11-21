Ventura’s Santa to a Senior program seeks holiday gifts for local seniors

VENTURA, Calif. – The City of Ventura invites the community to participate in the annual Santa to a Senior program, aiming to bring holiday cheer to over 200 seniors aged 60 and above through the Senior Nutrition Program, encompassing both in-person meals and homebound deliveries until Dec. 14.

The city provided the following press release:

The City of Ventura invites the community to contribute gift donations for the Santa to a Senior program running until December 14, 2023. The initiative aims to bring holiday cheer to seniors aged 60 and above, affiliated with the Ventura Avenue Adult Center’s Senior Nutrition Program. This program caters to seniors through both in-person meals and homebound deliveries. "This marks our fifth year running Santa to a Senior, and we've made updates to the program to better serve the more than 200 seniors who participate annually," said Recreation Manager Emily Fox. “To ensure everyone feels the joy of receiving a gift this season, we kindly ask that the community choose items from our gift wish list. Your thoughtful contributions will make a meaningful difference in spreading holiday cheer to the seniors participating.” The pre-approved Santa to a Senior gift wish includes:

$25 Gift Card (major grocery/pharmacy/retail stores)

Bath/Hand Towels

Gloves/Scarf (unisex)

Nail Trimmer/Manicure Tools

Non-slip Socks (unisex)

Soaps/Lotions/Scrubs

Throw Blanket (unisex)

Toiletry Items (unisex)