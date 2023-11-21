Ventura’s Santa to a Senior program seeks holiday gifts for local seniors
VENTURA, Calif. – The City of Ventura invites the community to participate in the annual Santa to a Senior program, aiming to bring holiday cheer to over 200 seniors aged 60 and above through the Senior Nutrition Program, encompassing both in-person meals and homebound deliveries until Dec. 14.
The city provided the following press release:
"This marks our fifth year running Santa to a Senior, and we've made updates to the program to better serve the more than 200 seniors who participate annually," said Recreation Manager Emily Fox. “To ensure everyone feels the joy of receiving a gift this season, we kindly ask that the community choose items from our gift wish list. Your thoughtful contributions will make a meaningful difference in spreading holiday cheer to the seniors participating.”
The pre-approved Santa to a Senior gift wish includes:
- $25 Gift Card (major grocery/pharmacy/retail stores)
- Bath/Hand Towels
- Gloves/Scarf (unisex)
- Nail Trimmer/Manicure Tools
- Non-slip Socks (unisex)
- Soaps/Lotions/Scrubs
- Throw Blanket (unisex)
- Toiletry Items (unisex)
To donate to the Santa to a Senior program, visit the holiday display tree to choose a gift. Trees are located at City Hall Room 226 and the Ventura Aquatic Center.
Participants can also purchase a gift from the pre-approved wish list and deliver it to one of the designated drop-off locations. New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at Ventura City Hall, Ventura Aquatics Center, Ventura Avenue Adult Center, and Barranca Vista Center.
Visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/SantatoaSenior for complete program details or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 805-658-4726.