Ventura area CHP responding to fatal two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) is responding to a fatal traffic incident involving two vehicles on Laguna Rd. and E. Pleasant Valley Rd. on Tuesday.

According to CHP Ventura Area, there is one reported fatality at the scene of two vehicles in a nearby ditch.

Our Officers are investigating a fatal traffic crash on Laguna Rd. and Pleasant Valley Rd. Please avoid the area. — CHP Ventura (@CHP_Ventura) October 18, 2023

Pleasant Valley Road at Laguna Road is closed in both directions as part of the response efforts detail CHP's Traffic Incident Page.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.