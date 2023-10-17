Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura area CHP responding to fatal two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday

California Highway Patrol Ventura County
By
today at 5:38 pm
Published 5:48 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) is responding to a fatal traffic incident involving two vehicles on Laguna Rd. and E. Pleasant Valley Rd. on Tuesday.

According to CHP Ventura Area, there is one reported fatality at the scene of two vehicles in a nearby ditch.

Pleasant Valley Road at Laguna Road is closed in both directions as part of the response efforts detail CHP's Traffic Incident Page.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
CHP Ventura area
fatal traffic collision
KEYT
safety
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content