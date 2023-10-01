EV Showcase kicks off National Drive Electric Week

VENTURA, Calif.-National Drive Electric Week kicked off with an an EV showcase.

Electric car owners parked their prized possessions on the lawn next to Ventura Harbor Village on Sunday.

Visitors had a chance to see all kinds of electric vehicles including, SUVs , work vans, a school bus, an electric boat, scooters and a vintage van concerted into an EV.

They also had a chance to look under their hoods, sit in driver's seats and talk to owners about what it is like to drive, charge and own their EVs..

"There's been a lot of people that are really interested in learning about EVs, some that are already driving EVs, others that are kind of thinking about brand new, "said Steve Schell," So, it has been a really good turn out so far."

Schell drives a Polestar.

"I have done a lot of customizing, I put a gold wrap on it this past summer and I just absolutely love it, it is fun to drive, it is sporty , it has a lot of power."

Sponsors for the 11th National Drive Electric Week showcase included the Santa Barbara -Ventura Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Clean Power Alliance.

A number of organizations set up booths to help people get more information about the cars they may drive in the future.