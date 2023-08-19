Wings Over Camarillo begins with picture perfect weather

A plane that flew over Normandy was just one of the attractions on the first day of the Wings Over Camarillo air show on Saturday.

Other planes restored since their battles took part, too, including a couple that once belonged to enemy fighters.

People watched from lawn chairs they brought with them or found airplane seats inside the Commemorative Air Force War Museum hangers.

They crooked their necks to watch everything, bombers, hellcats and even a microjet

They also had a chance to meet veterans including some in their 90s.

Historians Lawrence Lee was on hand to talk about doll-like historic figures on display.

Lee said one of his favorites is Milton Graham, a black soldier who took part in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

Lee said he didn't receive a medal for his effort until 1978.

Another hanger included STEM learning opportunities for children.

Kids had a chance to fly drones and fly simulators.

Pilot Susan Ray said she has one at home that her 5-year-old granddaughter Karter Ray uses.

"She landed the plane by herself. I just told her, I gave her a little couple of hints, little nose up, little level the wings. She landed it, didn't you, all by yourself! It was awesome," said Ray, who Karter calls Gigi.

Another inspiring pilot named Vicky Benzing flew a red PT 17 during the start of air show.

Pilots said PT stands for Primary Trainer.

Pilots are needed, so organizers believe air shows make a difference.

Wings Over Camarillo will go on this Sunday from 9a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting.

Tickets and information are available online at https://wingsovercamarillo.com.