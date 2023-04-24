Two men treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds Monday evening

OXNARD, Calif. – Two men were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds Monday evening in Oxnard.

According to Oxnard Police, evidence of the shooting was discovered in the alley of the 1900 block of Lantana Street after the two men with gunshot wounds waiting in a black sedan received help with their injuries nearby.

One of those men, a 32-year-old with a gunshot wound to his arm, was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition details Oxnard Police Department.

The other man, a 27-year-old, was treated on the scene for a gunshot wound to his ear police explained in a press release.

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit are responsible for the investigation and are seeking the public's help with any information they might be able to share.

If you have any information you would like to share, you are asked to contact Detective Roger Ramirez at 805-385-7686 or by email at roger.ramirez@oxnardpd.org.

Information can also be reported online at www.oxnardpd.org under the "Report Suspicious Activity" tab.

You can also report information anonymously to Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at online at www.venturacrimestoppers.org.