Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident

OXANRD, Calif.– The 36-year-old man who was shot on Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive has been identified by Oxnard Police as Ronald Charles Apodaca Jr.

Responding Oxnard Police officers found Apodaca Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound in the Cuesta Del Mar Drive area where they attempted to save his life. Any suspects remain at-large.

Oxnard Police continue to offer a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the individuals involved. Those with information are urged to contact Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755.

The public can also contact Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477.