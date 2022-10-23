Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive

OXNARD, Calif.– A 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting victim in the area, where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival to the scene. Emergency services attempted to perform life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The suspect is still at-large. The identity of the victim remains unreleased as police aim to contact to the victim's family.

Oxnard Police Department Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case and is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction or arrest of individuals involved.

Anyone with information or may have heard or seen anything can contact Detective Megan Tobey (805) 385-7755. Anyone with information can also reach the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.