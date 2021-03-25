Man arrested for allegedly setting fire that damaged a Camarillo building

Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested a man who set bushes on fire near a Camarillo shopping center.

It happened Wednesday about 7:52 a.m. at the intersection of Ponderosa Drive and Arneill Road

Firefighters quickly put out the fire. The flames caused moderate damage to a nearby building, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Fire investigators found the fire was deliberately set. They arrested a 56-year-old Camarillo man for one felony count of arson. He was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility. His bail is set at $50,000.