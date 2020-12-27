Free Love Project brings musicians together to collaborate in the 805

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.

Darren "Zorba" Cruz is making the most of the recent lockdown and is inviting other musicians in the 805 area code to join him.

Cruz calls it the Free Love Project.

Since he is missing out on playing live with his bands, including Irie Ites, SkaDaddyZ and Strand Quentin, he decided to collaborate with people from all genres.

He has already recorded nearly a dozen songs with Civil Conflict, Raging Arb, the Redheads and more.

One of those songs will be released in January and a streaming concert could be next.

Musicians wishing to join in the project can reach Cruz at collaborationband805@gmail.com or find him on Facebook.