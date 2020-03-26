Police arrest man for sexual assault, indecent exposure in Oxnard

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard Police Department arrested one man for sexual assault and indecent exposure on Thursday morning.

Police arrested Martin Valdez Arias, 27, from Oxnard for sexual battery and indecent exposure on multiple accounts.

On Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m., Oxnard Police Department arrested Arias after utilizing some information from the Family Protection Unit, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Crime Analysis Unit.

Police identified Arias as the suspect in seven reported incidents of indecent exposure and sexual battery during the time between January 27 and March 17 in Oxnard.

The police department's Family Protection Unit presented the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office with several cases involving five counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent exposure.

Arias is currently in custody at Ventura County Jail for a parole violation.

He was then placed under arrest for the new violations and booked on the additional charges with an enhanced bail amount of $300,000.

Anyone with additional information or have been a victim of Arias is encouraged to contact Detective Michael McManama at 805-385-7600. Or the public can provide an anonymous tip by clicking here.