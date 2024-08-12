Skip to Content
Utility work impacts Old Town Goleta traffic

The work on Hollister Avenue is related to a bridge replacement project, city says, and will last until the end of August.
Ivania Montes
By
Published 6:46 am

GOLETA, Calif. - Residents and commuters that pass along Hollister Avenue in Goleta can expect more traffic this month.

According to the city of Goleta, utility work is being done on underground cables to prepare for the Hollister Avenue Bridge Replacement Project.

Traffic control is set to be at the site to direct and keep construction safe for workers that are on the site.

Throughout Hollister Avenue, cones, signs, and dividers have been put up to direct traffic.

Officials are warning drivers to expect "major" delays and even recommend commuters to take alternative routes.

The new construction follows several weeks after modifications to Hollister, which have transformed the four-lane road into a two-lane street, with one lane in each direction.

These projects are all being done and part of the city's Project Connect.

Project Connect is a Multi-year project that is helping enhance pedestrian access and safety, improve road conditions, and more.

For more information on the project, you can head on over to their official website.

