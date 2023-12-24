Skip to Content
PCH pavement rehabilitation takes a holiday

PCH work takes a holiday in Ventura County south of Santa Barbara
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -Drivers taking the beaches route along the Pacific Coast Highway to avoid traffic on the 101 between Ventura and Carpinteria are likely to notice that half of the old highway looks as good as new.

The smooth stretch is on the southbound side and work will begin on northbound side after the Christmas Holiday.

A flashing sign alerts drivers to the work scheduled to be done between Dec. 27-Jan. 5.

It is sure to be more scenic with the improvements.

Surfers and drivers may have to detour to get to their destinations.

For more information visit https://roads.dot.ca.gov

