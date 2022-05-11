Caltrans work begins on Hwy 227 in Edna Valley, other projects also underway in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Work gets underway Wednesday evening on a project to install rumble strips along Highway 227 in Edna Valley.

Caltrans crews will install centerline and edge line rumble strips on Highway 227 between Patchett Road and Buckley Road. That section runs from the southern end of the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to the area just south of Cold Canyon Landfill.

Drivers will come across one-way reversing traffic control during overnight hours on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews will be striping the same area on Wednesday, May 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Caltrans is also working on a similar project along Highway 41 from Morro Bay to Portola Road near Atascadero. Crews will be working on striping for that project from May 22 through May 26 during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews will also be working on striping along Highway 1 from north of Hearst Castle to Torre Canyon Road, which is south of Big Sur. That overnight work starts on May 22 and should be done by May 25. Highway 1 will be open to drivers, but there will be traffic control in place.

Caltrans says drivers should plan for about a 10 minute delay during all of the construction projects.