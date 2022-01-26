Project to improve and traffic flow and safety on Broadway in Santa Maria begins

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A construction project to help improve traffic flow and safety on North Broadway in Santa Maria is now underway.

According to the city, the project is designed to reduce collisions and delays for vehicles traveling on Broadway, near the busy intersection of Main Street in the downtown area.

When completed, the newly designed section of road will include an extended southbound Broadway left-turn lane and a closed median gap at West Chapel Street.

The changes will restrict left-turn movements from northbound Broadway onto West Chapel Street, as will left-turn movements from West Chapel Street onto northbound Broadway.

Construction will cause lane closures at times for both southbound and northbound directions. During those times, traffic flow will be impacted resulting in likely delays.

Work will also require the temporary closure of several parking spaces along both sides of Broadway in the area of the construction project.

The project is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2022.