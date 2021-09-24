Large wind turbine blade transported through the streets of Lompoc

Traffic

LOMPOC, Calif. - The first wind turbine blade for a Strauss Energy Wind Project was transported through the streets of Lompoc on Friday.

The 220-foot-long blade is the first of 87 that will be delivered along city streets to an active wind farm construction site in Santa Barbara County, southwest of the city.





(Photo: Erin Keller, City of Lompoc)

The city said these turbines will be travelling through Lompoc between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from now, Sept. 24, through November 2021.

These deliveries will cause traffic delays and detours in the city as more than 200 oversized loads are towed from West Ocean Avenue to South F Street, to Cypress Avenue, to I Street, to San Miguelito Canyon Road.

(Photo: Chris Floyd, City of Lompoc)

The city said most of these loads will cause traffic delays of only a minute or two while some may require longer road closures lasting up to an hour.

You can see an outline of the delivery route and blade route map as well as detours online.

Questions from the public may be directed to Michael McCormick with Strauss Energy at 858-450-6804 or emailed to notices@baywa-re.us.