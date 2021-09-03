CHP to implement maximum safety enforcement through holiday weekend

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol announced it will be implementing maximum safety enforcement throughout the state this Labor Day weekend.

If you plan on hitting the road for the holiday, be prepared for some traffic and a higher police presence.

CHP said 80% of all of its available officers will be patrolling the highways this weekend.

Officers will be on the look out for anyone speeding as well as impaired drivers.

"The department is going to be deploying additional units throughout the state to enforce all the legal codes and to avoid collision and look for impaired drivers," said Santa Barbara CHP officer Victor Sanchez. "We do expect the volume of impaired drivers to be higher than usual."

The holiday enforcement effort began Friday night and will continue through Monday night.

CHP said anyone who suspects someone may be driving impaired should call 911.