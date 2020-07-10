New all-way stop coming soon to busy Nipomo intersection

Traffic

NIPOMO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department has announced a new all-stop control is coming soon to a busy Nipomo intersection.

New stop signs and pavements markings will be installed at the intersection of Los Berros Road and the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp later this month.

The county said in a release the new features are being made to improve traffic operations and safety at this location.

It pointed out there is a high-traffic volume that travels daily on Los Berros Road, and the roadway is also a popular route for bicyclists.

Before work begins at the site, the county will give advance notice to motorists that travel through the intersection with temporary changeable message signs.

The new traffic features will be installed about one week after the message signs are placed at the intersection.

Work is expected to be completed by July 27.

County staff is currently working with Caltrans with the implementation of the new all-way stop.

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved the new traffic feature during the March 24, 2020 meeting.