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Kayla Day battles but loses to Keys in three sets at Wimbledon

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ESPN
Day won the first set 7-6 before falling in first round
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Published 9:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Qualifier Kayla Day pushed veteran Madison Keys to three sets but the Santa Barbara native lost in the first round at Wimbledon 7-6, 4-6, 3-6.

The 26-year old Day was playing in the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time in her career and she showed well, fighting off three set points to eventually win the first set in a tie-breaker.

Day is now 1-2 lifetime against Keys in major tournaments with the win coming at the French Open while losing at the US Open and now Wimbledon.

Keys won the 2025 Australian Open and entered Wimbledon coming off her third Eastbourne title.

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