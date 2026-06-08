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Santa Maria Police arrest teen on attempted murder charge for June 4 shooting

KEYT
By
today at 8:43 pm
Published 8:59 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested a teen Monday in connection with a June 4 shooting that left the victim in critical condition.

The victim received emergency medical attention at a local hospital after the shooting at 525 South Broadway.

SMPD officers found the teenager at a Santa Maria home today and arrested him without incident after video evidence linked him to the crime.

The SMPD arrested him for attempted murder and booked him into juvenile hall.

This remains an active investigation, and those with more information are asked to contact the SMPD.

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Caleb Nguyen

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