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Cate School sends 7 student-athletes to next level

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Cate School
Rams honor 5 soccer players and 2 water polo players
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Published 10:16 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Cate School hosted a signing ceremony for seven student-athletes that will play their chosen sport at four-year colleges.

George Marin (Soccer) - University of Chicago

Quincy Thorne (Soccer) - Colorado College

Dimash Anuarbek (Soccer) - Amherst

Charlie Dorion (Soccer) - Pomona Pitzer

Kamil Abdul Nafeo (Soccer)- Georgetown

Sebastian Brine (Water Polo) - Occidental

Jae Wykoff (Water Polo) - MIT

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