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DP outmuscled in CIF semifinal extra innings thriller

RIVERSIDE PREP DP FEATURE.00_00_37_28.Still001
DP celebrates a game-tying home run by Morici
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today at 5:04 pm
Published 5:03 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - The home run ball initially saved the season for Dos Pueblos but ultimately the long ball ended the year for the Chargers.

DP dropped a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinal 4-2 in a 9-inning thriller to Riverside Prep.

Trailing 2-1 with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Dos Pueblos freshman sensation Emily Morici launced a game-tying home run to left field to force extra innings.

In the top of the ninth the Silver Knights got back-to-back home runs from America Barajas and Alicia Cazares to pull out the dramatic victory.

The Chargers end their outstanding season 21-7.

This semifinal spotlighted two terrific freshman pitchers in the Chargers Emily Morici and the Silver Knights Lila Morris.

Morici finished with 9 strikeouts in the complete game loss. Morris went the distance for the win striking out 15 batters including the side to close out the game in the bottom of the ninth inning.

DP got on the scoreboard first with a 2-out, RBI double from senior Kacey Hurley to score fellow senior Anastasia Brunner who was on base three times in the game.

The visiting Silver Knights scored 2 runs in the top of the sixth before Morici tied it at 2 with the cluth home run in the seventh.

But the Silver Knights are bringing back a hard-fought semifinal win to the Mojave Desert.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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