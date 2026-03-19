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San Marcos wins first place showdown over rival Santa Barbara

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Entenza Design
Royals stay undefeated in Channel League
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Published 11:35 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Matteo Burdick had 22 kills and 7 digs while Koji Hefner added 13 kills as San Marcos defeated rival Santa Barbara in four sets (25-21, 18-25, 25-6, 25-20) in a battle for first place in the Channel League.

The Royals (15-3, 5-0) took control of the match with a dominating third set.

San Marcos also got a nice match from Owen Willer who added 10 kills.

(Santa Barbara was led by Hayes Costner who delivered a match-high 26 kills. Entenza Design).

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Mike Klan

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