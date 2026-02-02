Hundreds of local high school athletes attend Women in Sports Luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Girl power was on full display at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

Hundreds of local high school girls athletes were celebrated at a luncheon hosted by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

College coaches Jo Evans (UCSB Softball), Sandrine Krul (SBCC Women's Basketball) and Jill Lin (Westmont Women's Swimming) talked about their sports journey and offered advice to the young athletes.

(The discussion was moderated by UCSB Director of Athletics Kelly Barsky. Entenza Design).

A Q & A segment followed with student-athletes asking the coaches questions.

At the beginning of the luncheon the Female Athlete of the Week was presented to Dos Pueblos High School senior guard Carly Letendre.

She led DP to three wins, totaling 41 points, 19 rebounds, and she reached double-digits in both steals and assists.

(Letendre scored 9 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Chargers to a 4-point win over cross-town rival San Marcos. Entenza Design).

The Male Athlete of the Week goes to Santa Barbara junior guard Levi Oakes.

He led the Channel League champion Dons to three wins by scoring a total of 69 points.

At the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giovanni's in Orcutt, two awards were handed out.

The Female Athlete of the week is Santa Maria High School senior basketball player Aaliyah Juarez.

She scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 59-51 overtime win against Nipomo.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Valley Christian Academy sophomore guard Elijah Edick.

He sank 6 three-pointers and scored 27 points in a 63-62 win over Coastal Christian as VCA moved into first place tie in the Coast Valley League.