Isaiah Veal named San Marcos head football coach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos announced Isaiah Veal as its new Head Football Coach.

Veal is a Bishop Diego graduate and was a member of their 2017 State Championship team, He was named All League and All-CIFSS the same year. He then played at College of Idaho from 2018-2022. While there, the team won three conference championships and was named a first team All-Conference Wide receiver as well as being a Scholar-Athlete award winner. Most recently he has been a Wide Receiver/Defensive Backs coach as well as being a Special Teams assistant. He is currently the Director of Operations for the Page Youth Center where he runs programs for over 3000 athletes across multiple sport programs.

Coach Veal quote - I am honored to be named the Head Coach at San Marcos. I’m excited for the opportunity, ready to get to work, and committed to building a disciplined, tough program that develops young men and represents this community with pride.

Athletic Director Solis quote - We are very excited to have Coach Veal here at San Marcos. His energy and culture building is going to help redefine success on and off the field. We have a very bright future ahead of us.

Principal Holdren quote - “We are thrilled to welcome Isaiah to San Marcos. He brings high character, excellent experience, and a commitment to developing the program. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

(Article courtesy of San Marcos Press Release)