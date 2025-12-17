Ralph Molina won’t return as head football coach at San Marcos

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ralph Molina announced at tonight's end of the year team banquet that he is not returning as head football coach at San Marcos.

Molina coached the Royals the past five seasons and finishes with a 22-29-1 record.

After KEYT NewsChannel Sports broke the story San Marcos High School put out a press release.

“I am very appreciative of Coach Molina’s time and efforts. He came in and brought us out of the Covid era and to our first playoff appearance in many years,” said Athletic Director Aaron Solis.

“I am grateful for the time, energy, and effort Coach Molina has put into the San Marcos program the past five years,” said Principal Dare Holdren, “We will begin an immediate and extensive search for a dynamic and experienced new head coach, who will take our program to the next level of success.“

With Molina in charge San Marcos snapped a 19-year playoff drought by making the CIF-Southern Section postseason in 2024.

The Royals also made the playoffs this year as well.

In both playoff appearances they lost first round games.

Molina did a good job of getting other athletes in different sports to play football to help revive a struggling program.