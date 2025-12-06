Pacifica wins CIF State Regional bowl game on last minute blocked punt return for a TD

EL CAJON, Calif. (KEYT) - Deville Warner returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a game-winning touchdown with just 42.8 seconds left to lift Pacifica to a 42-35 CIF State Regional Division 1-A bowl victory over Granite Hills.

Pacifica recovered after blowing an early 21-0 lead and the Tritons advance to their second straight CIF-State championship bowl game. Pacifica is now 15-0 on the season and will play Central East of Fresno on Saturday, December 13th at 3:30 p.m. from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Junior Isaiah Phelps rushed for a career-high 208 yards with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Taylor Lee ran for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes to fellow junior Alijah Royster.