Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pacifica wins CIF State Regional bowl game on last minute blocked punt return for a TD

7da6a8ac-6b3f-42bf-ba86-3081e7baad00
Tritons advance to second straight CIF-State championship bowl game
By
today at 11:00 pm
Published 10:55 pm

EL CAJON, Calif. (KEYT) - Deville Warner returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a game-winning touchdown with just 42.8 seconds left to lift Pacifica to a 42-35 CIF State Regional Division 1-A bowl victory over Granite Hills.

Pacifica recovered after blowing an early 21-0 lead and the Tritons advance to their second straight CIF-State championship bowl game. Pacifica is now 15-0 on the season and will play Central East of Fresno on Saturday, December 13th at 3:30 p.m. from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Junior Isaiah Phelps rushed for a career-high 208 yards with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Taylor Lee ran for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes to fellow junior Alijah Royster.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.