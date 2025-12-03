Skip to Content
Several Ventura County football stars make it official during early signing period

VENTURA SIGNING.00_00_23_24.Still004
Cougars celebrate Tristan Phillips and Derek Garcia
today at 8:13 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Ventura High School stars Tristan Phillips and Derek Garcia knew where they would play football in college for about a year now but putting pen to paper was still a special moment.

The standout linebacker Phillips is headed to the University of Oregon while the athletic quarterback Garcia is off to UNLV.

The two were celebrated in a signing ceremony at Ventura High School in front of their friends and family.

The early signing period started today and will run through Friday, December 5th.

Elsewhere Newbury Park star quarterback Brady Smigel signed with the University of Michigan.

(Courtesy Joe Curley/Ventura County Star).

His senior season was cut short with a knee injury but it should not set back the Panthers record-breaking signal caller too much as he gets ready for college.

Westlake High School explosive two-way player Niles Davis signs with Cal.

Moorpark High School running back/safety Gerrit Gray signs with Army.

