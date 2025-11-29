Skip to Content
Cate falls in CIF-SS D2 title game in 8-person football

Noah Casbarro had a big game for Cate
today at 6:32 pm
CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT). - The terrific postseason run by the Cate Rams fell one victory shy of a championship.

The Rams were soundly beaten by the visiting Lancaster Baptist Eagles 56-18 in the CIF-Southern Section Division II final in 8-person football.

Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter the Rams Noah Casbarro intercepted a pass near his own goal line and raced the length of the field for a pick-six to cut the deficit to 7-6.

But the Eagles gave the Rams defense fits by running the counter. The misdirection runs helped Lancaster Baptist run build a 27-6 halftime lead.

The Eagles kept their foot on the gas and celebrated the championship with a 10-3 overall record.

The Rams were just 2-7 in the regular season but ripped off three playoff wins to finish 5-8 on the campaign.

(more to come)

