Friday Football Focus Week 12: CIF Quarterfinals

Ventura outlasts Moorpark in All-Ventura County quarterfinal game
Published 12:28 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

Segment One: Arroyo Grande 42, Garces Memorial 29; Redwood 54 San Luis Obspo 0; Templeton 40, Coalinga 14; Liberty 41, Morro Bay 27; Bishop Union 22, Cabrillo 19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOBmfPgww5o

Segment Two: Pacifica 28, Bishop Amat 7; Ventura 35, Moorpark 28

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2--tYQFS1UI

Segment Three: Santa Paula 21, Arroyo Valley 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gToLusL_u0

Other Results:

CIF-Central Section Division 4: Immanuel 32, Nipomo 7

CIF-Southern Section Division 4: Oaks Christian 28, Paraclete 7

CIF-Southern Section Division 6: Agoura 27, Orange Vista 26 (overtime)

CIF-Southern Section Division 7: Saugus 28, Calabasas 27 (overtime)

CIF-Southern Section Division 10: Tahquitz 38, Oak Park 33

CIF-Southern Section Division 12: Grace 41, Yucca Valley 28

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

