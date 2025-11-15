Friday Football Focus Week 12: CIF Quarterfinals
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -
Segment One: Arroyo Grande 42, Garces Memorial 29; Redwood 54 San Luis Obspo 0; Templeton 40, Coalinga 14; Liberty 41, Morro Bay 27; Bishop Union 22, Cabrillo 19
Segment Two: Pacifica 28, Bishop Amat 7; Ventura 35, Moorpark 28
Segment Three: Santa Paula 21, Arroyo Valley 14
Other Results:
CIF-Central Section Division 4: Immanuel 32, Nipomo 7
CIF-Southern Section Division 4: Oaks Christian 28, Paraclete 7
CIF-Southern Section Division 6: Agoura 27, Orange Vista 26 (overtime)
CIF-Southern Section Division 7: Saugus 28, Calabasas 27 (overtime)
CIF-Southern Section Division 10: Tahquitz 38, Oak Park 33
CIF-Southern Section Division 12: Grace 41, Yucca Valley 28