Ventura County Fire Department prepares for potential of debris flows following aftermath of Mountain Fire

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—Locals are filling up sandbags in preparation for upcoming storms.



“We're just going to sandbag the front door. And I don't think that the rains going to the water are going to get there, but who knows? If it rains that hard, it might,” said Barry O’Donnell, who lives in Camarillo.

Beyond sandbags the Ventura County Fire Department wants people to build an emergency kit.



“Having a spare pair of glasses or knowing where your glasses are to put in that kit. Things like extra medications and spare batteries, a flashlight, maybe even water and food for a day or two,” said Ventura County Fire Spokesman Andrew Dowd.

Dowd says the rainfall estimates range between 1 and 6 inches, and he wants to make sure residents stay informed and have a plan.



“With my family, we have a plan. Preset of two different locations that we will meet. If our phones don't work and there's an evacuation order given and one of us is home or one of us is not,” said Dowd.



The fire department is increasing its staff with 40 additional members, they have also up-staffed their Type 6 fire engines.



These are smaller more agile fire engines that can more easily get to flooding or debris flow emergencies.



“If there are significant winds and downed trees, we can use that bolt cutters if we need to get through and force entry. We have shovels that we can use if we need to burn up areas or help move debris out of the way or clear out a drainage areas.”



The fire department is encouraging people to fill up sandbags at stations throughout the county.



Click here for evacuation warnings and advisories.

Click here for the National Weather Service Forecast.



Click here for current rainfall totals

Click here for river flow forecast.