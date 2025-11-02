Skip to Content
CIF-SS high school football first round playoff matchups

San Marcos hits the road for their opening playoff game
today at 1:42 pm
Published 1:31 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT)-

All first round playoff games scheduled for Friday, November 7 at 7pm.

CIF-SS D3:

Oak Hills at Pacifica

CIF-SS D4:

San Jacinto at Bishop Diego

Villa Park at Westlake

St. Bonaventure at Oaks Christian

CIF-SS D5:

Newbury Park at Loyola

Rio Hondo Prep at Thousand Oaks

CIF-SS D6:

Summit at Agoura

Salesian at Ventura

ML King at Moorpark

CIF-SS D7:

El Segundo at Calabasas

CIF-SS D9:

Cerritos at Fillmore

CIF-SS D10:

Oak Park at Village Christian

CIF-SS D11:

San Marcos at South Pasadena

CIF-SS D12:

Rialto at Grace

Ocean View at Santa Paula

CIF-SS D13:

Nordhoff at Burbank

CIF-SS 8-Player:

Division 1: Thacher at Avalon; Valley Christian Academy has a bye

Division 2: United Christian Academy at Cate

