CIF-SS high school football first round playoff matchups
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT)-
All first round playoff games scheduled for Friday, November 7 at 7pm.
CIF-SS D3:
Oak Hills at Pacifica
CIF-SS D4:
San Jacinto at Bishop Diego
Villa Park at Westlake
St. Bonaventure at Oaks Christian
CIF-SS D5:
Newbury Park at Loyola
Rio Hondo Prep at Thousand Oaks
CIF-SS D6:
Summit at Agoura
Salesian at Ventura
ML King at Moorpark
CIF-SS D7:
El Segundo at Calabasas
CIF-SS D9:
Cerritos at Fillmore
CIF-SS D10:
Oak Park at Village Christian
CIF-SS D11:
San Marcos at South Pasadena
CIF-SS D12:
Rialto at Grace
Ocean View at Santa Paula
CIF-SS D13:
Nordhoff at Burbank
CIF-SS 8-Player:
Division 1: Thacher at Avalon; Valley Christian Academy has a bye
Division 2: United Christian Academy at Cate