To Buy? Or DIY? A Halloween trend emerges

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The National Retail Federation says Halloween spending is projected to reach a record $13.1 billion dollars this year.



“People seem to be just as excited about Halloween as they have been in the past, especially I think, because Halloween is on a Friday this year,” said World of Magic Owner Erin Foley.

But a new trend is emerging this year.



“They might not buy the whole costume, but they're definitely buying the pieces here. So like I mentioned, the butterfly and the bee—they're buying the antennas or the wings or tights that are black and yellow to go with that costume,” said Foley.



Some shoppers are opting for second hand costumes.



The National Retail Federation says that discount stores have seen a 5% increase in shoppers this year.



For Santa Barbara business owners like Sarah Anticouni it’s no surprise.



She sells one-of-a-kind pieces she gets from places like Hollywood movie sets at the Antique Center Mall off Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara.



“When you're buying stuff that is second hand, that is actually unique and vintage, no one else is going to look like you. You're going to be original, you're going to pop out, you're going to stand out, you're going to win contests. You know, it's just a lot different. Not to mention for the environment. We have to all be responsible and think about what we're doing,” said Sarah Anticouni, who is the owner of Sarah's Groovy Vintage Consignment.

Others are getting creative with futuristic DIY designs.



One dad made his kid’s robot costume with some help from Chat GPT. He says it took him 40 hours, but he used household items at low cost.



“I had to learn how to solder and make these electronics because I do come from a tech background, but I wasn't familiar with like building any kind of electronics and anything,” said Adrian Mummey, who lives in Ventura.



The best part of it all?



“There's buttons here that you can push, and the sound comes out of the speakers. His voice actually,” said Mummey.

