Crews respond to water rescue in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – CAL FIRE SLO crews helped rescue a person in the water near Price Street in Pismo Beach around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews found the person and conducted a full surf rescue, including swimmers, before pulling them up at Port St. Luis, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Crews then began CPR procedures before helping the person via ambulance following recovery efforts, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

CAL FIRE SLO crews received help from a CHP helicopter, Port San Luis Harbor Patrol, Pismo Beach Fire and the SLO County USAR Team.

CAL FIRE SLO also reminds people that high surf and unsafe conditions can always be dangerous. CAL FIRE SLO also reminds people to keep a safe distance from the shoreline and always watch the surf.