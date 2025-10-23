Skip to Content
Local non profit hosts Thanksgiving basket drive to help foster youth

James Storehouse
By
Published 4:03 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—The Executive Director of "James Storehouse" says Ventura County has some of the highest number of foster kids in the nation.
 
She says when a child is removed from their home, they will stay with their social worker until a safe home is identified, and that separation is often traumatic.
 
James Storehouse is asking the community to put together non perishable baskets of Thanksgiving goodies that includes a disposable turkey roasting pan and cans of yam, corn, green beans, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

 “It's still a process. They feel out of place. But these Thanksgiving baskets are a reminder to the kids that they're seen, their loved, their needs will be taken care of, that it might be a season of instability, but there is a community around them that loves them and is going to support them and cares about them,” said James Storehouse Executive Director Stacy De Witt.

James Storehouse will be collecting baskets through November 14th.
 
Volunteers can help assemble gift baskets if you just want to donate items.
 
For more details on how you can help, visit James Storehouse.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

