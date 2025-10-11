Friday Football Focus Week 7 Highlights

(Agoura wins the Battle of the Chargers at DP. Entenza Design).

(San Marcos gets second shutout win on the year. Entenza Design).

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.