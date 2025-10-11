Friday Football Focus Week 7 Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -
Segment 1: Oaks Christian 14, Bishop Diego 13; Santa Barbara 45, Rio Mesa 13; Arroyo Grande 56, Lompoc 10; St. Joseph 55, Paso Robles 6; Nipomo 52, Santa Maria 0
Segment 2: Righetti 31, San Luis Obispo 21; San Marcos 25, Santa Paula 0
(San Marcos gets second shutout win on the year. Entenza Design).
(Agoura wins the Battle of the Chargers at DP. Entenza Design).
Segment 3: Agoura 50, Dos Pueblos 7; Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 23; Ventura 34, Moorpark 23
Segment 4: Nordhoff 63, Santa Clara 0
Other results:
Grace 52, Carpinteria 20
Fillmore 42, Hueneme 0
Channel Islands 35, Del Sol 30
Simi Valley 54, Camarillo 0
Westlake 42, Thousand Oaks 21
Newbury Park 46, Calabasas 14
Oak Park 26, Oxnard 14
Buena 65, Royal 24
Cabrillo 56, Central (Fresno) 0
Templeton 56, Morro Bay 14
Atascadero 47, Pioneer Valley 14