Top Stories

Friday Football Focus Week 7 Highlights

D6E_3102
Entenza Design
Agoura wins battle of the Chargers at DP
By
today at 12:41 am
Published 12:39 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

Segment 1: Oaks Christian 14, Bishop Diego 13; Santa Barbara 45, Rio Mesa 13; Arroyo Grande 56, Lompoc 10; St. Joseph 55, Paso Robles 6; Nipomo 52, Santa Maria 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhOUnhQnJF8

Segment 2: Righetti 31, San Luis Obispo 21; San Marcos 25, Santa Paula 0

(San Marcos gets second shutout win on the year. Entenza Design).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkHvNZv3QiE

(Agoura wins the Battle of the Chargers at DP. Entenza Design).

Segment 3: Agoura 50, Dos Pueblos 7; Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 23; Ventura 34, Moorpark 23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Aa4S779TiU

Segment 4: Nordhoff 63, Santa Clara 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omuS5oa9Irk

Other results:

Grace 52, Carpinteria 20

Fillmore 42, Hueneme 0

Channel Islands 35, Del Sol 30

Simi Valley 54, Camarillo 0

Westlake 42, Thousand Oaks 21

Newbury Park 46, Calabasas 14

Oak Park 26, Oxnard 14

Buena 65, Royal 24

Cabrillo 56, Central (Fresno) 0

Templeton 56, Morro Bay 14

Atascadero 47, Pioneer Valley 14

high school football
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

