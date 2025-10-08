Undefeated Bishop Diego faces stiff challenge at Oaks Christian this Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Bishop Diego High School will face their toughest challenge of the season so far although you wouldn't know it from the record of Oaks Christian.

The 6-0 Cardinals are on the road at 1-5 Oaks Christian but Bishop knows it will be a rough and tumble Marmonte League game.

The Lions just barely lost to undefeated Pacifica last week 17-13. The 6-0 Tritons were averaging 55 points per game but OC held them in check.

Bishop Diego head coach Tom Crawford is impressed with the Lions defense saying, "They are big and fast and strong, really impressed with them upfront."

The Cardinals have a great set of skill position players this year led by senior quarterback Tua Rojas who has 16 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Game time is 7 p.m. from Westlake Village and Friday Football Focus will have the highlights starting at 11:10 on NewsChannel 3 and 12.