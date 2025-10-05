Brady Smigel suffers ACL injury ending historic high school career

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Newbury Park High School star quarterback Brady Smigel had his senior season cut short after suffering an ACL injury last Friday night in a 31-21 win against Santa Barbara.

The Michigan-commit Smigel got hurt as he ran for a touchdown just before halftime.

It would be the final play of his historic high school career for the Panthers.

The all-time leading passer in Ventura County had to be helped off the field.

He had thrown for 1,500 yards this year heading into last week's game.

Smigel threw for over 3,500 yards last year as a junior as he led the Panthers to a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 title. He tossed 49 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions.

As a sophomore he passed for more than 4,200 yards with 52 touchdowns.

He is expected to enroll at Michigan at the beginning of 2026.