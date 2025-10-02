Skip to Content
Top Stories

Thursday Football: Bishop Diego moves to 6-0, Carpinteria beats Santa Clara again

D6E_1019
Entenza Design
Gabe Villa scored 3 touchdowns in Cardinals win
By
Published 11:21 pm

SANA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

Bishop Diego 43, Camarillo 16 Tua Rojas threw four touchdown passes and Gabe Villa scored three touchdowns as the Cardinals won their Marmonte League opener and improved to 6-0 on the season.

Sam Crawford caught two touchdown passes and John Michael Flint hauled in a 60-yard touchdown bomb from Rojas.

(John Michael Flint 60-yard Touchdown gave Bishop a 22-8 lead. Entenza Design).

Carpinteria 55, Santa Clara 6 The rematch was no match again. Drew Filippini returned two punts for touchdowns in the first half as the Warriors won their Citrus Coast League opener. Earlier this season the Warriors won at Santa Clara 52-7

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Bishop Diego Cardinals
Carpinteria Warriors
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content