Thursday Football: Bishop Diego moves to 6-0, Carpinteria beats Santa Clara again

Bishop Diego 43, Camarillo 16 Tua Rojas threw four touchdown passes and Gabe Villa scored three touchdowns as the Cardinals won their Marmonte League opener and improved to 6-0 on the season.

Sam Crawford caught two touchdown passes and John Michael Flint hauled in a 60-yard touchdown bomb from Rojas.

(John Michael Flint 60-yard Touchdown gave Bishop a 22-8 lead. Entenza Design).

Carpinteria 55, Santa Clara 6 The rematch was no match again. Drew Filippini returned two punts for touchdowns in the first half as the Warriors won their Citrus Coast League opener. Earlier this season the Warriors won at Santa Clara 52-7