Woman and child injured in Los Alamos rollover crash

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 8:27 pm
LOS ALAMOS, Calif. (KEYT) – A woman and child needed transport to Marian Regional Medical Center after a rollover crash just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 101 in Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred just north of Alisos Canyon, where the car left the highway, rolled into a culvert along a barbed wire fence, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Both people in the car, including the 4-year-old without a car seat, had minor injuries from the crash, according to the SBCFD.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and Highway 101 remains open, according to the SBCFD.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

