Friday Football Focus Week 5 Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -
Segment 1: Bishop Diego 43, Bishop Alemany 18; Nipomo 33, Arroyo Grande 25; Lompoc 42, Kern Valley 10; Cabrillo 21, Pioneer Valley 18
Segment 2: Santa Ynez 41, Santa Maria 0; Santa Paula 43, Carpinteria 10
(Dominic Meza caught 2 first half td passes for Santa Paula. Entenza Design).
Segment 3: Newbury Park 43, Ventura 28; Camarillo 49, Oxnard 0
Segment 4: Valley Christian Academy 67, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 6
Other results:
Pacifica 42, Hamilton 14
Royal 40, Hueneme 24
Los Alamitos 48, Calabasas 21
St. Joseph 38, Shafter 7
Templeton 31, Atascadero 20
Buchanan 49, Paso Robles 13
Central Valley Christian 49, Mission Prep 7