Dons quarterback Griffin Arnold takes home two awards from luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Santa Barbara High School sophomore quarterback Griffin Arnold had his hands full at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon.

He received both the Male Athlete of the Week Award and the Gary Blades MVP of the 65th Annual Big Game between the Dons and rival San Marcos.

Arnold threw five touchdown passes to lead the Dons to a 60-0 rout of the Royals.

San Marcos High School girls flag football sophomore quarterback Victoria Aldana claimed Female of the Week honors.

(Victoria Aladana led the Royals to a pair of lopsided victories last week).

Aldana threw four touchdown passes and had an interception on defense in a 32-0 home win against Ventura.

The lefty qb threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in a 40-0 win against Pacifica.