Coaches talk Big Game as rivals San Marcos and Santa Barbara square off on Friday

Royals and Dons tied last year
By
Published 11:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - No one is giving San Marcos a chance in Friday's 65th Annual Big Game at Santa Barbara.

The Royals have heard that before.

Just last year San Marcos, a heavy underdog, shocked the Dons by going toe-to-toe with them.

The game ended in a controversial 20-20 tie, the first deadlock in the history of this series.

The Dons lead the all-time series 39-24-1.

Santa Barbara is 2-2 on the year, San Marcos is 1-3.

"Control the football, control the clock and keep it close, if we do that we have a shot," said Royals head coach Ralph Molina.

Santa Barbara head coach Nate Mendoza is excited for Friday saying, "This is the one game I remind them(his team) it's not really about us, it's about our alumni, our staff, everybody who has worn the helmet before, I take a lot of pride in this game."

The Big Game is Friday at Peabody Stadium at 7p.m.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

