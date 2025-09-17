Coaches talk Big Game as rivals San Marcos and Santa Barbara square off on Friday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - No one is giving San Marcos a chance in Friday's 65th Annual Big Game at Santa Barbara.
The Royals have heard that before.
Just last year San Marcos, a heavy underdog, shocked the Dons by going toe-to-toe with them.
The game ended in a controversial 20-20 tie, the first deadlock in the history of this series.
The Dons lead the all-time series 39-24-1.
Santa Barbara is 2-2 on the year, San Marcos is 1-3.
"Control the football, control the clock and keep it close, if we do that we have a shot," said Royals head coach Ralph Molina.
Santa Barbara head coach Nate Mendoza is excited for Friday saying, "This is the one game I remind them(his team) it's not really about us, it's about our alumni, our staff, everybody who has worn the helmet before, I take a lot of pride in this game."
The Big Game is Friday at Peabody Stadium at 7p.m.