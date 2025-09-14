Man in hospital after falling from balcony in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - A man fell around 40 feet from a patio during a party in Isla Vista.

The man hit beach rocks below the cliff.

The patient was in critical condition and was carried in a litter basket up beach access stairs by Santa Barbara County Firefighters, Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office officers, and American Medical Response paramedics.

He is currently at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

"Another terrifying reminder of how dangerous these cliffs can be," said Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors member Laura Capps. "With the school year beginning next week, it's critical that all - landlords, tenants, County agencies, UCSB, SBCC, IVCSD, and the entire community - work together now to strengthen cliff safety. I am praying for this man's full recovery."