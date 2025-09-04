Driver dead from August 29 crash in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. – A driver died after a solo car crash on August 29 near Buellton, according to an investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a single-car crash on Santa Rosa Road on August 29 and received assistance from the Santa Barbara Fire Department and the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

The driver travelled west, left on the south road edge and crashed into a tree east of milepost marker 10 in a Nissan Quest, according to the CHP.

The driver had fatal injuries from the crash as the only person in the car and their identity is being referred to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office until all proper notifications are made, according to the CHP.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash though the investigation remains ongoing, according to the CHP.

Those with any additional information on the incident should contact the Buellton CHP.