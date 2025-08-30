Motorcycle crash on Highway 154 leaves one person with moderate injuries
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcycle crash on Highway 154 left the motorcycle rider with serious injuries.
The crash happened near San Marcos Pass at Painted Cave Road around 3:52 Saturday afternoon.
The 71-year-old male rider suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Cottage Hospital.
The solo driver of the SUV declined treatment and transport.
Lanes on Highway 154 were closed for less than an hour.