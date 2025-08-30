Motorcycle crash on Highway 154 leaves one person with moderate injuries

Lanes on Highway 154 were closed for less than an hour.

The solo driver of the SUV declined treatment and transport.

The 71-year-old male rider suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Cottage Hospital.

The crash happened near San Marcos Pass at Painted Cave Road around 3:52 Saturday afternoon.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcycle crash on Highway 154 left the motorcycle rider with serious injuries.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.