Skip to Content
Top Stories

Motorcycle crash on Highway 154 leaves one person with moderate injuries

Santa Barbara Fire Department
By
today at 5:37 pm
Published 5:46 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcycle crash on Highway 154 left the motorcycle rider with serious injuries.

The crash happened near San Marcos Pass at Painted Cave Road around 3:52 Saturday afternoon.

The 71-year-old male rider suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Cottage Hospital.

The solo driver of the SUV declined treatment and transport.

Lanes on Highway 154 were closed for less than an hour.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Christer Schmidt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content