Hikers suffering from dehydration air-lifted

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 5:10 pm
Published 5:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two hikers were rescued at Arlington Peak in Los Padres National Forest after suffering from mild dehydration.

Emergency crews from Santa Barbara County Fire, Santa Barbara City Fire and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue after a report of a hiker running out of water.

While hiking in, they say they found a 66-year-old female who needed assistance. She was hoist-rescued and transported by helicopter.

The helicopter later returned to assist the original 911 caller, a 22-year-old male University of California Santa Barbara student who was also suffering from mild dehydration.

He was also hoist-rescued and transported to the Santa Barbara Airport.

Both individuals declined hospital transport and were released at their own discretion.

