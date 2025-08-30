Skip to Content
Top Stories

Firearm and drug arrest made during Oxnard traffic stop

Oxnard Police Department
By
New
today at 12:33 pm
Published 12:42 pm

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Police officers arrested a 25-year-old man in Oxnard for a firearm and drugs.

Oxnard Police Department says the Oxnard resident was pulled over during a traffic stop on Doris Avenue and M Street for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, officers found drugs and open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

Oxnard police also say a later search of the car lead to the discovery of a loaded 9mm firearm.

He was arrested for multiple drug and firearm offenses.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Christer Schmidt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content