Firearm and drug arrest made during Oxnard traffic stop

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Police officers arrested a 25-year-old man in Oxnard for a firearm and drugs.

Oxnard Police Department says the Oxnard resident was pulled over during a traffic stop on Doris Avenue and M Street for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, officers found drugs and open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

Oxnard police also say a later search of the car lead to the discovery of a loaded 9mm firearm.

He was arrested for multiple drug and firearm offenses.