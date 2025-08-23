Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Season Opener

San Marcos blanks Del Sol 35-0
By
today at 12:49 am
Published 12:44 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High school football highlights as the 2025 season kicks off.

Segment One: Santa Barbara 21, Camarillo 14: Lompoc 17, Nipomo 7: Santa Ynez 43, Dos Pueblos 22: San Marcos 35, Del Sol 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYycA-a7YvM

Segment Two: Righetti 56 Santa Maria 0: Tulare Union 27, St. Joseph 24: Independence 47, Pioneer Valley 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6r5_ZZ0zFus

Segment Three: Cabrillo 31, Selma 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3LexxUv6QM

Segment Four: Moorpark 43, Rio Mesa 13: Agoura 45, Oak Park 28

https://youtu.be/2YjS3S310ac

More Scores:

Bishop Diego 42, Lancaster 40

Pacifica 59, West Ranch 17

St. Bonaventure 19, St. Francis 7

Mission Prep 22, Oxnard 19

Saugus 35, Buena 16

Fillmore 49, Royal 3

Santa Paula 45, Grace 34

Taft 20, Nordhoff 17

Thousand Oaks 44, Hueneme 6

Viewpoint 27, Channel Islands 0

Millikan 49, Newbury Park 20

Westlake 38, Golden Valley 14

Calabasas 37, Bishop Alemany 34

Chaminade 42, Oaks Christian 27

Valencia 28, Simi Valley 7

Firebaugh 33, Santa Clara 7

Golden West 35, Arroyo Grande 28

Kingsburg 24, Paso Robles 14

San Luis Obispo 31, Mt. Whitney 0

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

