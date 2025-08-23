Friday Football Focus Season Opener
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High school football highlights as the 2025 season kicks off.
Segment One: Santa Barbara 21, Camarillo 14: Lompoc 17, Nipomo 7: Santa Ynez 43, Dos Pueblos 22: San Marcos 35, Del Sol 0
Segment Two: Righetti 56 Santa Maria 0: Tulare Union 27, St. Joseph 24: Independence 47, Pioneer Valley 0
Segment Three: Cabrillo 31, Selma 14
Segment Four: Moorpark 43, Rio Mesa 13: Agoura 45, Oak Park 28
More Scores:
Bishop Diego 42, Lancaster 40
Pacifica 59, West Ranch 17
St. Bonaventure 19, St. Francis 7
Mission Prep 22, Oxnard 19
Saugus 35, Buena 16
Fillmore 49, Royal 3
Santa Paula 45, Grace 34
Taft 20, Nordhoff 17
Thousand Oaks 44, Hueneme 6
Viewpoint 27, Channel Islands 0
Millikan 49, Newbury Park 20
Westlake 38, Golden Valley 14
Calabasas 37, Bishop Alemany 34
Chaminade 42, Oaks Christian 27
Valencia 28, Simi Valley 7
Firebaugh 33, Santa Clara 7
Golden West 35, Arroyo Grande 28
Kingsburg 24, Paso Robles 14
San Luis Obispo 31, Mt. Whitney 0