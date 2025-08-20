Dons will play ‘ground and pound’ football behind talented and experienced line

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the 2025 high school football season just days away the Santa Barbara Dons are about to 'grab their hard hats and go to work.'

The Dons strength is the offensive and defensive line so they are looking forward to a physical football season.

"Our leadership is on the line," stated Nate Mendoza who is entering his third season as head coach of the Dons. "We know they don't get in the paper but the games are won on the line of scrimmage."

The Dons best player is senior offensive and defensive lineman Malachi Johnston who earlier this week verbally committed to play next year at Cal Poly.

Johnston has not allowed a sack in two years and he looks to keep that going as he protects sophomore quarterback Griffin Arnold who was 9-1 last year on junior varsity.

"Our line loves our quarterbacks and when you have that bond, when you have that trust between the line and the quarterback you play good football," said Johnston who has been a team captain since he was sophomore.

The offensive line will also be clearing holes for running backs Aaron Baizan and Zane Webb.

When the Dons go to the air, senior Monty Lopez will lead the receiving group.

Lopez will also play safety as he is one of six returning starters on defense.

"I love my teammates and everything like that and I would do anything for them," declared Lopez.

The Dons begin the season this Friday at Camarillo.