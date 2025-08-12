Local activists join forces at Ventura County Board of Supervisors meeting following the recent ICE raids

VENTURA, Calif.— Organizations including the 805 Immigrant Coalition, 805 Undocufund, and CAUSE urged the county to invest in legal support for the immigrant community following the recent ICE raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo.

The community wants the board to adopt two key proposals.

The first would dedicate $1 million dollars for Ventura County residents facing deportation.

The second would dedicate $1 million dollars in legal support for eligible immigrant families seeking to adjust their status.

“We have a justice system that is so heavily based on whether you have money or not. When people can't afford a lawyer, they can't get justice. And if you're a farm worker making $25,000 a year and living here in Ventura County, you absolutely cannot come up with thousands of dollars overnight if your family's detained by ICE,” said CAUSE Co-executive Director Lucas Zucker.

Though the majority of attendees were in favor of helping immigrant communities, three of the attendees held signs pointing to the success of the raids — highlighting those with criminal records who have been detained.